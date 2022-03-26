PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

