Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $391.99 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $391.99 million and $15.93 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

