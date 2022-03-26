Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 705,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,130. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. Popular has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $65,064,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Popular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

