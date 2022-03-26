Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. Poshmark has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

