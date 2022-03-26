Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,475,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

