Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $68.00

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 101,325 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.98.

About Prime People (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

