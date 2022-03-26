Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $68.00

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 101,325 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.98.
About Prime People (LON:PRP)
