Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.