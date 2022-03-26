Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.50 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

