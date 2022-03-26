Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “
NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.07.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
