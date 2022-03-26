Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

