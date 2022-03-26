ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

