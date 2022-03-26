ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 246.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 79.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

