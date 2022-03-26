Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 540,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
About Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG)
