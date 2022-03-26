Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Cut to €128.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Investec lowered Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of PROSY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Prosus has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

