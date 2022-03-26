PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 367 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $628.87. 1,453,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,662. The company has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.78 and its 200-day moving average is $567.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.