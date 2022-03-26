PRW Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.48. The company had a trading volume of 77,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $269.31 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.