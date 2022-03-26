PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,232. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.