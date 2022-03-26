PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $25.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,199.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

