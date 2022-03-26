PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $13.73 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
