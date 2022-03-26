PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. PTC has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

