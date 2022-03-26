Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

