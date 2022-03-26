Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $68.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,351,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

