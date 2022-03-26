Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Issued By B. Riley

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Exela Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

XELA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 472.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 734,031 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

