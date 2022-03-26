Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Raised by Analyst

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05.
CRBU stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
