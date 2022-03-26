Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised by Analyst

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.12%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

