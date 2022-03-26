Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

PDCE stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

