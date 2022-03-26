Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issued By Wedbush

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,555,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

