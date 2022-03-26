Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,068,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 280,218 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.