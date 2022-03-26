Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $426.70 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $8.19 or 0.00018475 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $811.61 million and approximately $426.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,062,459 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

