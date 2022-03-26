Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.90

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.90 and last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 12976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

