Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.30. 1,206,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,827. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

