Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.21 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.