Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.21 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79.
Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.
