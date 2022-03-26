Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 63,700 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in ThredUp by 710.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 201,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

TDUP stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $732.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

