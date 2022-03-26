Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) by 3,737.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rain Therapeutics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAIN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $152.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

