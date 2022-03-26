Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $29.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

RMBS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,017. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,573 shares of company stock worth $2,465,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

