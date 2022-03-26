Raymond James Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $150.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.59.

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

