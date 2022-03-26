Raymond James Comments on Interfor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Interfor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$36.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$23.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35.

About Interfor (Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.