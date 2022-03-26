Raymond James Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.