Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,284.95 or 1.00042803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00064818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

