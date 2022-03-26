Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $302,565.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.86 or 0.07012956 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,429.59 or 1.00063067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

