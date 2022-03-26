REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

