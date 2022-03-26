REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $51.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of RGNX opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

