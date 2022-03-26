Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $23.44 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

