Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
