Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

