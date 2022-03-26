Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 261.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48.

