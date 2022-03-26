Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.33 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.84 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.