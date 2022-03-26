Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,835 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 341,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 175.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 296,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.