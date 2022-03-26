Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after acquiring an additional 353,337 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

