Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.62 ($42.43).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €23.00 ($25.27) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

