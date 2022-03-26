Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPHM opened at $3.40 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPHM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

