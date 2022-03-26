Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
